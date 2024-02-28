Eliot Wolf on Tuesday dropped a line that surely excited many New England Patriots fans.

“We need to weaponize the offense,” Wolf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, referencing the need to become faster and more explosive.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who said he’s on the same page as Wolf, further explained the thought.

“It just looks like putting people on the offensive side of the ball that the defensive side has to prepare for,” Mayo told reporters Wednesday, per Patriots.com. “Whether that’s double teaming or anything like that. That’s what he means by that.”

It’s no secret the Patriots have holes to fill on offense. Three of the roster’s biggest needs are on that side of the ball at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle — the most important of those three being up for debate.

Adding a wideout who dictates how the defense plays would go a long way. The best teams in the league tend to have a standout pass-catcher, after all.

The Patriots have multiple ways they could pursue a receiver. New England has a boatload of cap space this offseason, meaning it could target someone like Calvin Ridley or Mike Evans in free agency. Tee Higgins already has been signed to the franchise tag and Michael Pittman won’t be leaving the Colts.

On the other hand, the Patriots could draft a potential star at the position. New England has picks Nos. 3 and 34, among others. Many experts have praised the receiver depth in this year’s class, headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, who’s Daniel Jeremiah’s favorite player.

Regardless of how the Patriots go about it, it should excite fans to hear it’s a priority for the new regime.