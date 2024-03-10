PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Ends Losing Streak With OT Win Vs. New York

PWHL Boston broke out of a two-game losing streak Sunday evening by defeating PWHL New York, 3-2 in overtime, at Tsongas Center.

With the loss, Boston moves to 4-3-2-6 while New York moves to 6-4-3-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had some making up to do and it came at just the right time.

Looking to avoid three consecutive losses, Boston got off to an encouraging start. The defense held New York to just seven shots on goal in the first period, working around a quick 1-0 lead with positive signs from both ends of the ice against an opponent that’s lost its last three contests.

New York didn’t go down easy, scoring twice in the second period to push Boston into a nail-biting overtime period on its home territory.

Boston forward Hannah Brandt netted the game-decider to help her squad hop back into the win column and avert yet another gut-wrenching loss. Brandt scored not one, but two of Boston’s three total goals as the unofficial standout of the contest.

With three games down and two left to go, Boston’s taken its first win over New York in the regular season series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brandt reached four goals scored this season, finding the net twice to help Boston avoid a third straight loss when playing against New York.

Some people might call that a tight angle, but not @hannahbrandt16 pic.twitter.com/jmVPjVo89I — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) March 10, 2024

— New York goalie Abigail Levy worked tirelessly, recording 43 saves in 61:48 minutes on the ice.

— Boston’s Sophie Shirley knotted the game up at 2-2 with a goal in the third period to send the contest into overtime.

UP NEXT

Boston will return to action on Thursday and host Toronto for a fifth and final regular season matchup. Puck drop from Tsongas Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.