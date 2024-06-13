Boston Draftee Praises Support Between PWHL, LGBTQ+ Community

The PWHL aimed to bring more than just exciting on-ice action, and a Boston draftee praised the league’s off-the-ice efforts when it came to the LGBTQ+ community.

PWHL Boston on Monday completed its 2024 PWHL Draft in Minnesota. Sydney Bard was selected in the fourth round to give more depth to the blue line. The Colgate University product was elated to celebrate her big moment with her family, and the 23-year-old also had her girlfriend at the draft.

She was asked about her impressions about the support between the PWHL and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Super inspiring,” Bard told reporters Monday, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “I’ve gone to a couple games and seeing the support from the community, I’m super excited.”

Bard is an ambassador of You Can Play, an advocacy group that “works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans.”

Hilary Knight and Jamie Lee Rattray are among her Boston teammates who have been strong advocates and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. Rattray in April auctioned off a one-of-a-kind jacket during a Pride Night game with all proceeds going to Sport A Rainbow, an organization that promotes inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community in everyday life, including in sports.

PWHL Boston continues its offseason work as the league prepares to debut logos and team names for its franchises.