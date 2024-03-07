PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Falls After Toronto’s Fast Start

PWHL Boston followed up Saturday’s loss to PWHL Montreal by staying north for a 3-1 loss against PWHL Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre on Wednesday.

With the loss, Boston moves to 4-2-2-6 while Toronto moves to 7-3-0-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Toronto entered Wednesday’s contest with the season series tied at one after each road team took the previous encounters.

Unlike the previous battles, offense was at a premium to start the game. With the exception of an early goal from Toronto’s Allie Munroe, the teams had scare scoring chances. That included a stretch where Boston had just one shot in the first 10 minutes.

Toronto continued momentum with a second first-period goal, this time from Natalie Spooner, her league-leading 12th goal of the season.

Boston could not create extra opportunities on special teams on the road, going 0-for-3 on the power play on Wednesday night.

Boston’s Jess Healey did get the team on the board in the third period to cut into the Toronto lead before the eventual loss.

With the 3-1 final, the home team emerged victorious for the first time in the season series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Spooner extended her league lead in goals by finding the back of the net in the first period.

— Healey put Boston on the board with her first goal of the season.

— Kristen Campbell locked it down in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a victorious Toronto effort.

UP NEXT

Boston returns to action at home on Sunday when the team hosts PWHL New York at Tsongas Center. Puck drip is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.