The top-seeded UConn Huskies begin their pursuit of a second consecutive national championship against the No. 16 Stetson Hatters at Barclays Center on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies enter the East Region first-round matchup with a 31-3 overall record after winning the Big East tournament. It marked the program’s first conference tournament title since 2011.

The 22-12 Hatters are making the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

The Huskies, who have the shortest odds of any team to win the title (+380), also represent the biggest first-round favorite. UConn is a 26.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook (-10000 ML).

more college basketball

March Madness 2024: Check Out Full College Basketball Bracket

by Greg Dudek 1 Min Read

Seven Players Ready For Stardom On NCAA Tournament Stage

by Greg Dudek 4 Min Read

Eyeing Which NCAA Tournament Teams Could Cut Down Nets At TD Garden

by Greg Dudek 4 Min Read

Here’s how you can watch the UConn-Stetson contest:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Friday, March 22 at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

More College Basketball:

UConn Vs. Stetson Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images