The top-seeded UConn Huskies begin their pursuit of a second consecutive national championship against the No. 16 Stetson Hatters at Barclays Center on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies enter the East Region first-round matchup with a 31-3 overall record after winning the Big East tournament. It marked the program’s first conference tournament title since 2011.

The 22-12 Hatters are making the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

The Huskies, who have the shortest odds of any team to win the title (+380), also represent the biggest first-round favorite. UConn is a 26.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook (-10000 ML).

Here’s how you can watch the UConn-Stetson contest:

When: Friday, March 22 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+