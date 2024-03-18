The New England Patriots’ reported deal for K.J. Osborn received a glowing review from a longtime NFL writer.

After the Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with Osborn on Sunday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer called the one-year deal for the veteran receiver one of his “favorite signings of free agency.”

“Just a really good football player who came up huge in big spots for the Vikings,” Breer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of my favorite signings of free agency. Just a really good football player who came up huge in big spots for the Vikings. https://t.co/BqQAfE9uZq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2024

Breer reported Osborn will earn $4 million in 2024 while the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported Osborn could make up to $6 million.

Story continues below advertisement

New England’s deal for Osborn will give the Patriots veteran depth and versatility. It was a much-needed need for New England, but Osborn doesn’t figure to be a WR1 who dictates how opposing defenses play. New England is still without such a player, instead being led by depth with Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas headlining the group.

Osborn, a fifth-round pick in 2020, spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He served as Minnesota’s WR3 last season behind superstar Justin Jefferson and 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison.

The 26-year-old recorded 1,845 yards on 158 receptions the last three seasons for averages of 615 yards and 53 catches. He has 15 career touchdowns, seven of which came in 2021 when he tallied a career-high 655 yards receiving.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots fans now will have to wait and see if Osborn was deserving of Breer’s reaction.