The New England Patriots are on the board in NFL free agency.

Veteran running back Antonio Gibson is expected to join the Patriots, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday afternoon. MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Gibson’s deal is for three years.

The 25-year-old Gibson was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 61 games during that stretch.

After scoring 11 rushing touchdowns as a rookie, Gibson surpassed 1,000 yards in his second campaign with Washington (1,037 yards, seven touchdowns). However, Gibson transitioned into a rotational role the past two seasons and was limited to 1,553 yards of offense and eight touchdowns over those two seasons (31 games). He totaled nearly 4,000 yards of offense (1,283 receiving yards) in his first four campaigns.

Gibson, a pass-catching weapon who tallied 42 or more receptions in each of the last three seasons, will join Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott, who played the 2023 season in New England, is a free agent.