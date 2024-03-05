The Patriots have questions left to be answered regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, as the war room at One Patriot Place will be run by a few fresh faces.

New England has tabbed Eliot Wolf as its de facto general manager, handing him the duties left by Bill Belichick after he parted with the franchise in January. That likely means we’re in for a different looking strategy out of the Patriots, as Wolf will have final say on draft day.

It can’t be ruled out that holdovers will have an influence, however.

The Patriots have retained much of their front office personnel from last season. Wolf has made changes to the way they’re scouting, but beauty has always been in the eye of the beholder, and the same eyes are doing the heavy lifting on this draft class. There has been and will continue to be noise made about the changes going on inside Gillette Stadium, but they likely won’t be as dramatic as you’d think.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s more likely than not that this draft class will have similarities to many of the Patriots’ recent ones, so we decided to take a look at the prospects who fit what New England typically looked for from 2000-2023.

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

It’s tough to argue that Pratt fits the mold to a tee, but the build is there and a couple of his combine numbers match pretty closely. You guys would have rioted if we didn’t include a signal-caller, so here you go.

Height Weight Hand Arm Broad Three-Cone AVERAGE QB 6’2 3/4″ 224lbs 9 1/2″ 32 1/8″ 111″ 7.13 Michael Pratt 6’2 1/2″ 217lbs 9 1/4 30 3/4″ 114″ 7.20

Pratt’s a backup option, so the Patriots wouldn’t exactly have to spend a premium pick on grabbing him. He’d be a fit if New England follows the two-quarterback draft idea we’ve had throughout this process.

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Davis looks exactly like the kind of running back New England would like on paper. He’s a bigger guy, who is probably more explosive than he is fast. His numbers match up pretty identically.

Story continues below advertisement

Height Weight Arm Forty Vertical Broad Bench AVERAGE RB

5’11 1/8″ 216lbs 31″ 4.55 35 1/2″ 120″ 21 Isaiah Davis 6′ 218lbs 31 1/8″ 4.57 34 1/2″ 119″ 23

The Patriots have a need at running back, as depth falls off a cliff after Rhamondre Stevenson, who is entering a contract year. Davis could be a legitimate option in the middle rounds.

WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

McMillan was literally called a “juiced-up Jakobi Meyers” prior to the combine, and the numbers check out as someone the Patriots might be interested in.

Height Weight Forty Vertical Broad Short Shuttle AVERAGE WR

5’11 7/8″ 198lbs 4.44 36″ 123″ 4.19 Jalen McMillan 6’1″ 197lbs 4.47 37″ 127″ 4.18

Meyers, of course, was an undrafted free agent. New England probably would have to spend a third-round pick on McMillan if they want him.

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Sanders is one of the top tight end prospects in this class, and he pretty much fits exactly what the Patriots typically look for out of the position.

Story continues below advertisement

Height Weight Arm Forty Short Shuttle AVERAGE TE

6’3 3/4″ 253lbs 32 5/8″ 4.75 4.30 Ja’Tavion Sanders 6’3 7/8″ 245lbs 32 7/8″ 4.69 4.32

He’ll likely be a second-round selection.

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

The Patriots don’t typically live or die regarding length on offensive tackle prospects, which makes Rosengarten an option in the middle rounds. His explosion numbers match, as well, with short-area quickness exceeding what New England wants.

Height Weight Arm Vertical Short Shuttle AVERAGE OT

6’5 1/4″ 316lbs 33 1/2″ 29 1/2″ 4.76 Roger Rosengarten 6’5 3/8″ 308lbs 33 1/2″ 30″ 4.60

Rosengarten worked with new Patriots wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes at Washington.

CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

It would be malpractice not to include a defender, and we decided on a defensive back because no one drafts more than the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

Height Weight Forty Vertical Broad AVERAGE CB

5’11 3/8″ 192lbs 4.45 37″ 121″ M.J. Devonshire 5’11” 186lbs 4.45 38 1/2″ 124″

Devonshire checks the boxes.

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

We couldn’t leave you with just one option at wide receiver, so we decided to include Burton, despite his lack of agility tests. Burton comes from a favorite program of the Patriots, as well, so it makes sense.

Height Weight Forty Vertical Broad AVERAGE WR

5’11 7/8″ 198lbs 4.44 36″ 123″ Jermaine Burton 6′ 196lbs 4.45 38 1/2″ 133″

That broad jump number is pretty insane, by the way.