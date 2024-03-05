Arguably the Patriots’ most likely option for the No. 3 overall draft pick might not be thrilled with the possibility of playing in New England.

Jayden Daniels has been viewed as a potential Patriots draft pick for some time, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner might be the best signal-caller available once New England goes on the clock. But according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, some people in Daniels’ circle don’t love the idea of the dual-threat landing with the Patriots.

“What I did hear about Daniels is that there are those in his camp who really would rather he not come to New England,” Perry said Monday night on NBCSB. “That’s probably climate-related. Guy grew up in San Bernadino, Calif., played at Arizona State and LSU and now all of a sudden he’s in Foxboro, Mass., trying to figure things out when it’s snowing and below freezing? Again, I don’t think that would be a concern for the Patriots, but it would be interesting to see how he would embrace the area.”

Speaking at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, Daniels sounded like someone ready to embrace New England. The 23-year-old expressed interest in joining the storied franchise and helping it “get back on track” after a string of poor seasons following Tom Brady’s exit.

That said, there’s a chance the Patriots pass on drafting Daniels even if there’s mutual interest. Another team might like the LSU product even more, and New England could end up focusing on a different objective early in the draft.