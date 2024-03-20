What K.J. Osborn Gleaned From Justin Jefferson, Vikings Stars

K.J. Osborn comes to the New England Patriots after having spent the last four seasons training and playing with arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

And while it would be unfair to compare Osborn to Justin Jefferson, or expect the 2020 fifth-round pick now will produce like the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, there’s still something to be said about the time they spent together.

While speaking with reporters during a video conference Wednesday, the newest Patriots wideout shared what it was like having a front-row seat to Jefferson for four years.

“It was amazing, man,” said Osborn, who spoke with Jefferson on Tuesday, the same day he officially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Osborn said he and Jefferson, the No. 22 overall pick in 2020, trained for the NFL Scouting Combine together before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ve kind of been able to do this journey together. So it’s been amazing. It’s been amazing just watching him work and seeing the God-given ability that he has on top of his work,” Osborn said.

“I mean, this is JJ, man. I can speak on and on about all the things that he does on the field, whether it be his releases, catching the ball, his (yards after catch), his play-making ability. He’s a great receiver. He does it all. So, blessed to be able to be close with him, a guy like that and a player like that, who I got to see work everyday.”

Jefferson eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four NFL seasons, even doing so in 2023 despite the fact he was limited to 10 games. Osborn has averaged 615 yards on 53 receptions during the previous three seasons, far off the production of the league’s top wideout.

Osborn, however, is confident he can fill a bigger role if that’s what the Patriots ask of him. Because while his production doesn’t mirror that of a top wideout, it doesn’t factor in that Osborn played behind Jefferson and Adam Thielen his first three seasons before 2023 first-rounder Jordan Addison arrived in Minnesota last season.

“I’m excited to show what type of player I am,” Osborn said. “I’ve played with some great players. I’m excited to get some more opportunity to be able to really help this team win.

“There’s a lot of great players already in the receiver room. So I want to come in and be another help to those guys, another complement. There’s some vets in there. And again, at the end of the day, just help this team win.”

Osborn said his on-field experience and ability to process the game are among the reasons he’s confident he’ll be able to do impress in New England.