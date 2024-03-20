K.J. Osborn never really had to worry about the talent level of his teammates in Minnesota, but that’s about to change now that he’s joined the Patriots.

The Vikings offense has boasted some supremely talented players in recent seasons. Kirk Cousins, no matter your opinion, is undoubtedly among the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Dalvin Cook was great during his time with the franchise. Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Adam Thielen was supremely reliable. T.J. Hockenson is one of the best tight ends the league has to offer. Christian Darrisaw is a tremendous tackle.

New England’s offense? It’s bad.

It’ll be something new for Osborn to adjust to, but that’s something he’s willing to do for the expanded opportunity he presumably will receive in Foxboro.

“It definitely went into the decision,” Osborn told reporters Wednesday. “I spoke to coach Mayo and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) and things like that for the plan going forward, but I trust that everything is going to take care of itself.”

Osborn isn’t expecting to walk in and fix things immediately. He knows it’ll take time, and with the likelihood of a rookie quarterback, it definitely won’t be an easy adjustment. Patriots fans should take solace in knowing he’s willing to put in the work, though.

“Oh man, it’s gonna be a grind,” Osborn admitted. “It’s gonna be a grind. It obviously wasn’t the best season last year. You got — obviously it starts with with the top down, obviously you got a great owner and a great head coach, and it starts with the quarterback position. Then everybody, all the guys around him, making that guy better, making that guy feel comfortable, offense, defense, special teams. And we build. It doesn’t happen overnight. I know what I signed up for, it’s gonna be a grind man and I want to be a person that helps this organization get back to where it needs to be.”

If New England does take a step forward offensively, the 26-year-old likely will play a part. Kendrick Bourne is coming off an ACL injury, DeMario Douglas is only entering his second season and the rest of the Patriots wide receiver room is on the chopping block. Osborn has not only found a solid place for an opportunity but to expand his value.