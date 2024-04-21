If you want an idea of how bought in the Bruins are in these Stanley Cup playoffs, look no further than the final play of the game Saturday night.

Boston was in cruise control after Trent Frederic’s empty-net goal with a little over two minutes left in Game 1 put the B’s up 5-1 at TD Garden. For all intents and purposes, Jim Mongomery’s side just needed to skate around and let the final 131 seconds of the contest wipe away.

But the Bruins, and most notably Jakub Lauko, never took their foot off the gas. The 24-year-old was on the ice for the game’s final shift, and he put his body on the line to block a Simon Benoit shot before the last buzzer sounded. The selfless play didn’t go unnoticed by Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who loved what he saw from Boston’s bottom-six forwards Saturday.

More Bruins

Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Shined In Game 1; Will He Start Game 2?

by Gayle Troiani 3 Min Read

This Gave Bruins’ John Beecher ‘Chills’ Before First Playoff Goal

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Maple Leafs Coach Calls Out Max Domi After Game 1 Loss To Bruins

by Adam London 2 Min Read

“They all played great tonight,” Marchand told reporters, per a team-provided video. “You know, Lauk’s effort there — five seconds left and blocking that shot. He doesn’t need to do that, it’s 5-1 at that point. But it shows the dedication to the game, the details.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lauko hardly was the only heralded Bruin who left their mark on Game 1. John Beecher and the rest of Boston’s fourth line opened the scoring and set the tone for the series opener. Pat Maroon, meanwhile, impressed with both his skill and patented physicality in his first playoff tilt with the Black and Gold.

NHL teams need contributions from up and down the lineup to stage a deep postseason run. And if Game 1 was any indication, the Bruins have all hands on deck.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Bruins:

Brad Marchand Salutes ‘Dedicated’ Bruins Teammate For Gutsy Play

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Hannah Foslien/USA TODAY Sports Images