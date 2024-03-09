To round out their NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins made two non-trade moves after acquiring veteran forward Pat Maroon and right-hand defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Defenseman Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, as seen on NESN.

“People should realize that Derek had been playing through two significant injuries,” Sweeney explained. “One for sure is requiring surgery, and the other is one that quite possibly could.”

In and out of the lineup due to injuries, Forbort has appeared in 35 games for the Bruins this season. The 31-year-old had four assists, 65 blocks and 68 hits while averaging 17:48 minutes of ice time for Boston.

“So, real kudos, and testament to the character of Derek, and wanting to be that ultimate team player and play through some significant pain and injuries,” Sweeney said. “But, it got to a point where it was not feasible for him to continue to play.”

Sweeney added that Forbort’s season is “more than likely” over. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Bruins also announced they signed Providence forward Joey Abate to a one-year $775,000, two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old Bloomingdale, Illinois native originally signed with Providence as a free agent in 2022.

In two seasons, Abate has suited up in 75 games for Providence, scoring five goals and 11 assists for a total of 11 points.