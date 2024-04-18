FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s probably getting annoying to read at this point, but the Patriots’ lack of talent really can’t be overstated.

New England has the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there’s a reason for that. The Patriots are without a long-term solution at quarterback, have swung and missed at receiver repeatedly over the last half decade, don’t have a viable option at left tackle in the eyes of most people and have diminishing depth in their secondary.

It’s presumed by most that the Patriots will look to next Thursday’s draft to address those issues, but we should be wary of head decision maker Eliot Wolf’s view on them.

Wolf, one week before making one of the most important picks in franchise history, sat before reporters at Gillette Stadium and answered questions regarding the Patriots’ future. He was asked whether he believed outsiders are underestimating the current players on New England’s roster, and answered emphatically.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do, yes,” Wolf said. “We have NFL receivers, we have NFL tight ends, we have NFL running backs, we have NFL offensive linemen. We feel good about where we are and we feel through free agency — on the offensive side in particular — that we’ve been able to supplement our roster properly so we’re not having to draft for need as much offensively.”

Is that cause for concern? You be the judge.

Wolf was never going to come out and claim New England didn’t have league-appropriate players. He also knows that isn’t the issue. The Patriots just don’t have anyone who actually makes a difference on the offensive side of the ball.

Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas are something, but definitely not more than (ideally) the No. 3 and No. 4 options, respectively, in a playoff-worthy passing game. Chukwuma Okorafor, who appears to be the left tackle entering offseason workouts, has never played the position in the NFL. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are fine, but approaching the wrong side of 30. Rhamondre Stevenson is really good, but entering a contract year, coming off an ankle injury and doesn’t have much around him in the running back room.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots undoubtedly have NFL players on their roster, but that isn’t enough. Wolf knows that, though.