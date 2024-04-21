Bruins’ Goaltender In Game 2? Jim Montgomery Weighs In

Jim Montgomery opted not to reveal the Boston Bruins’ Game 1 goaltender in the lead-up to the series opener. That was revealed when Jeremy Swayman took the ice first at TD Garden on Saturday night.

And now after a stellar, 35-save start from Swayman in Boston’s Game 1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the question is who Boston will have in net in a pivotal Game 2 on Monday.

“We’re still contemplating, you know, what’s the right way to go,” Montgomery told reporters Sunday, per the Bruins, some 29 hours before the Bruins and Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 2.

Montgomery admitted after Saturday’s win it would be “hard to go away” from Swayman. But he stressed the dressing room is comfortable with whichever netminder gets the start.

“It doesn’t affect us in the room, whoever starts next,” Montgomery said after the 5-1 victory.

Linus Ullmark and Swayman rotated throughout the regular season. The last time Swayman received back-to-back starts was in mid-February when he stopped 43 shots against the Dallas Stars and made 37 saves against the Edmonton Oilers two nights later.

Swayman has been sensational against the Maples Leafs this season, too. He went 3-0-0 in the regular season with a .959 save percentage before his Game 1 win.

Puck drop from TD Garden on Monday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

