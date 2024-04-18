As it stands, Josh Allen and the Bills will enter the 2024 NFL season without a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

Buffalo lost that luxury when it traded four-time Pro Bowl selection Stefon Diggs earlier this month. The blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans went through the wire only a few weeks after the Bills lost No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis, who bolted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

The pair of transactions left Allen with arguably the worst wideout corps he’s been around since joining Buffalo in 2018. The star quarterback was asked specifically about the Diggs trade at a press conference Thursday.

“I guess that’s the nature of the business,” Allen told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “And going into Year 7 now, it just kind of is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team, I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team.”

Allen revealed he and Diggs swapped texts after the trade went down, with the former thanking the latter for all he brought to the Bills across four seasons. The signal-caller also stressed he will always love Diggs “like a brother” and wishes “nothing but the best” for his now-former teammate.

Diggs and Allen are set to reunite in the coming months, as the Texans will host the Bills at some point in the regular season.