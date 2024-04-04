Things obviously got pretty bad between Stefon Diggs and the Bills. After all, Buffalo took on a record-setting dead money charge when it traded the star wide receiver to Houston on Wednesday.

But when Diggs bid farewell to the Bills not long after the blockbuster was finalized, the four-time Pro Bowl selection shared nothing but love.

Diggs took to Instagram to share a message to his now-former teammates, the city of Buffalo, Bills fans and the organization at large.

“I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙,” Diggs wrote. “Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Bills mafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday acknowledged it was “very hard” to trade Diggs, but stressed the move was made with winning in mind. Beane seems to believe the transaction doesn’t make Buffalo any less competitive, but one has to imagine that logic isn’t shared across the AFC East.

And while Diggs said all the right things in his farewell post, you probably can expect him to play with an added edge when the Texans host the Bills this season.