Matthew Judon Holds Simple Values In Fixing Patriots System

Matthew Judon has a vision in his return from a season-ending biceps injury for the New England Patriots.

From challenging his teammates to produce to envisioning the quarterback of the future, Judon’s priorities for the Patriots have been outspoken this offseason. In his most recent chance to assess the 2024 season, Judon’s solutions were simple.

“To get back into contention, we need to win games and score points,” Judon told former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on the “4th and 1” show. “Play better defense and keep people off the board. Everybody needs to get better. It’s not just one person. You can’t put the blame on one person when we drop how we lost.”

As the Patriots look to brush aside three playoff absences in four seasons, Judon and his teammates are not putting the pressure of the team’s historic legacy upon themselves.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be the New England of old,” Judon added. “There’s no other Tom Brady. What he’s done with that team and everybody over there with Bill (Belichick) is special.”

After parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots move ahead with head coach Jerod Mayo, a popular hire among the players.

“I think right now he is,” Judon shared. “There’s no better coach that we could’ve gotten than Mayo. Somebody that knows the building personally from playing and from being a coach. (He knows) the ins and outs of the team and changing stuff he might have done different.”

Judon enters a contract year as the Patriots begin their path to redemption under a new regime in Foxboro.