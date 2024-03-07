How Matthew Judon Wants Patriots To Utilize No. 3 Draft Pick

Countless Patriots fans would be irate if New England traded out of its highest draft slot in over 30 years.

However, arguably the team’s best player would welcome such a move.

During a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Matthew Judon explained how he hopes the Patriots utilize the third overall pick in next month’s draft.

“Let’s get more picks. Let’s get more offensive weapons,” Judon said. “Both of our tight ends might be leaving. Let’s get the tight end from Georgia. Come on. And then, maybe we get two picks in the first round. Get some offensive linemen, protect our quarterback. Have guys, move guys around.

” … I don’t know what they are thinking. I’m just saying, get some guards, tackles, centers, some offensive pieces, some pass catchers, running backs. Let’s do it.”

Using the No. 3 pick on a quarterback would be a sensible decision by the Patriots, who desperately need to improve behind center. But as Judon’s comments reflect, New England’s pressing needs go well beyond signal-caller.

Not to mention, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf reportedly “wants to stockpile draft picks” in his first spring as a primary shot-caller for New England. So, Judon might see his vision come to fruition.