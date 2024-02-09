Matthew Judon is good to go.

The star edge rusher missed the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a torn biceps during the Patriots’ Week 4 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Reports indicated Judon could return in December, but with New England out of contention, the 31-year-old stayed on the sidelines.

Judon was asked for an injury update Thursday while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show.

“Good,” Judon said when asked how his biceps felt. “I feel like I’m fully functional. I feel like I got my strength back, my mobility back. I’m ready to play.”

The Patriots defense surprisingly played well without Judon in the mix. Veterans such as Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson stepped up in place of Judon, with rookies like Keion White also contributing.

But we’re talking about a player who racked up 32 sacks over his first 38 games in New England. If the Patriots defense is going to reach its potential next season, it will need a healthy, engaged Judon wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.