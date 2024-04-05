The Patriots face a monumental decision with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it could take an equally monumental offer to trade out of the selection.

New England’s top brass publicly are open to trading out of the No. 3 pick, and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf reportedly is interested in acquiring more assets. It’s a path a section of fans want the team to take given the absence of free agency moves and the multiple holes on the roster.

However, the Patriots could have their hands on a franchise quarterback, and there’s no guarantee the team will have another opportunity to pick as high as they are this year.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran is well-connected to the organization, and he revealed on his “Patriots Talk” podcast that people within New England told him it would take well more than three first-round picks to trade out of the No. 3.

Curran believed that offer would be good enough to trade down to fill out the rest of the roster. The Patriots insider added people within the organization believe the value of taking a potential franchise quarterback is just that great.

.@tomecurran "It's going to take a lot more than (three 1st-round picks) for the Patriots to be moved off their spot."



The Minnesota Vikings realistically would be one of the few teams that could offer a king’s ransom if it takes more than three first-round picks to move up to No. 3. It appears New England might only budge if offered a similar deal to the 1999 NFL Draft blockbuster the New Orleans Saints dealt to draft Ricky Williams.

This is welcome news for those who do want New England to take a signal-caller with the third overall pick. The Patriots will host Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels for pre-draft visits, which could strengthen their desire to stay at No. 3 and draft one of those QBs.