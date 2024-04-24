Three Still-Available Free Agents Patriots Could Target To Lessen Draft Burden

The Patriots are in desperate need of a new quarterback.

With the third overall pick in the NFL draft, New England shouldn’t overthink other needs they need to fill and select one of the many quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

The Patriots could focus on three key positions — wide receiver, edge rusher and offensive tackle; to help lessen the burden at the draft on Thursday night.

Here are the best available for those positions:

HUNTER RENFROW, WR

Renfrow’s numbers were considerably down last season with 25 catches, 255 yards with an average of 10.2 yards per catch and two touchdowns, but he was only targeted 37 times in an offense that featured Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.

The 28-year-old recorded 103 catches for 1,038 receiving yards in his Pro Bowl season in 2021. He may not be a No. 1 option for the Patriots, but behind DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne, Renfrow could give new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt a third or fourth option to get creative with, depending on which quarterback is under center.

Renfrow was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in March, so the Patriots probably would not need to spend a lot of money to add the wideout to their roster.

SHAQ LAWSON, EDGE

Lawson is coming off a one-year, $1,317,500 contract with the Buffalo Bills, during which time he recorded one sack and 13 tackles in 15 games.

In eight seasons, the Clemson product has recorded 26 sacks, 207 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 77 quarterback hits and seven forced fumbles. His numbers may not be anything to write home about, but he could slide in to give Matthew Judon or Josh Uche a play or two off.

DONOVAN SMITH, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

The two-time Super Bowl champion would provide extra protection on the left side to whichever quarterback suits up for New England this season.

Even though Eliot Wolf has envisioned Chukwuma Okorafor as the Patriots’ starting left tackle, Smith protected Tom Brady en route to Super Bowl LV and Patrick Mahomes during last season’s title run.

Smith is coming off a one-year, $3 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his championship pedigree might be a welcome addition to a Patriots roster that is trying to rebuild.

These free agents wouldn’t necessarily be game-changers for the Patriots, but they would provide New England with veteran depth for a team that is clearly rebuilding not just the roster but the coaching staff as well.

Why not give head coach Jeron Mayo and Van Pelt more weapons to help whichever quarterback is running the offense?

Thursday is a turning point for the franchise. Not having to draft every need could go a long way in building the future.