The Patriots have key positions to fill, and they’ll have considerable competition for those players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer identified every team’s key needs for the draft. For New England, he had quarterback wide receiver, offensive tackle and cornerback as its needs. We’ll take a look at other teams who have similar needs and see how likely it is they deter the Patriots from grabbing the players they want; for this exercise, we’re looking at each team’s top two needs that correlate with New England.

Washington Commanders

This has been the team to watch for New England. Washington holds the No. 2 pick, and general manager Adam Peters stated his team’s intent on picking a quarterback with the selection. It’s unknown which signal-caller it will take, but all signs point to Jayden Daniels. The Commanders also need help on the offensive line, so while the Patriots will playing the waiting game in the first round, they’ll be two spots ahead of them in the second round to help bolster their roster.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh’s side is a potential trade-down candidate. They don’t need a quarterback and wide receiver and tackle project to be the deepest in the draft. But if quarterbacks go with the first four picks, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a great addition to help Justin Herbert. Harbaugh knows how talented the Ohio State product is from his Michigan tenure, so the Chargers could address receiver early, which could open up more talent in the later rounds.

New York Giants

The Giants reportedly are interested in trading up and have their sights on Drake Maye. If Daniels goes second, New York likely will be one of multiple teams calling the Patriots to draft Maye. The Giants only have six picks in this year’s draft, and New England reportedly wants a “serious” offer for the third overall pick. New York also needs help at wide receiver, so a trade up might not be the wisest move. But a trade down with the Giants could give the Patriots a chance at J.J. McCarthy if they value him more than Maye.

New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers hopes to bounce back from a torn Achilles. However, he’ll need a solid supporting cast to do so. New York still has a mediocre offensive line, and Garrett Wilson is the team’s only good wide receiver. The Patriots and Jets will be going at it to try to get the best talent to upgrade their offenses,

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are another trade-up candidate, though they’ve been linked to Daniels. Similar to the Giants, if Daniels fell to No. 3, the Patriots likely would be getting calls from Las Vegas. New England would play a dicey game if it moved down to No. 13. It’d be reaching on guys like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. The Raiders also need help on their offensive line, so New England should act quickly on that position group.

New Orleans Saints

Another team the Patriots will be competing for offensive tackles with is New Orleans. It’s very likely the Saints go tackle with their first-round pick, and they’ll also use another of their nine picks on a wide receiver to help out Derek Carr.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are an interesting receiver-needy team. Cincinnati could draft a receiver as a Tee Higgins replacement, so New England could have its eye out on what the Bengals do in the first round. Trent Brown hasn’t always been healthy, so they likely could try to find more depth at the position.

Pittsburgh Steelers

You can count the Steelers as another team that needs a tackle. Pittsburgh has heavily invested in the offensive line in recent seasons, and it likely will do so again in the draft. The Steelers also need to upgrade their receiver corps, so the Patriots will have their hands full with these teams also seeking upgrades to their offenses.