Every member of the Bruins’ fourth line stood out in a positive way Saturday night.

John Beecher scored his first Stanley Cup playoff goal and electrified TD Garden early in the first period. Jakub Lauko, meanwhile, put a bow on Boston’s Game 1 win over Toronto by selflessly blocking a shot as time expired.

But the most memorable moment from the Bruins’ series-opening victory over the Maple Leafs might have been provided by one of the Black and Gold’s newest players.

Minutes after assisting on Beecher’s goal, Pat Maroon laid a thunderous hit on Timothy Liljegren that sent the Toronto defenseman into Boston’s bench. Multiple Bruins players could be seen barking at Liljegren before he got himself upright and returned to the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Pat Maroon just LEVELED Liljegren into the bench 😳 pic.twitter.com/HiDAiGkZN1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2024

One of those players was Lauko, who shed some light on the scene and also tipped his cap to Maroon.

“You know, he (Liljegren) was there after and he was hanging there a little long. So I was just like, ‘Get out of here,'” Lauko told reporters Sunday, per team-provided video. “It’s huge. When Patty made that hit, the mood on the bench and everything kind of rose up. It was a great moment. That’s why Pat’s here. He’s great at what he does. He’s hitting people hard and he’s a really good player in these scenarios.”

Boston’s fourth line will try to make significant contributions again Monday night when the Original Six rivals meet for Game 2 of their best-of-seven set. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.