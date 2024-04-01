The New England Patriots are showing interest in one of the more interesting receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Javon Baker will meet with the Patriots on a pre-draft visit, as first reported by draft analyst Tony Pauline. Aaron Wilson, an NFL reporter from KPRC2, also reported over the weekend Baker has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Patriots.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs also have visits scheduled with the Central Florida prospect, per Wilson.

Baker is not viewed among the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. He is not expected to be a first-round pick like Brian Thomas Jr. or Adonai Mitchell, either. If the Patriots opt to spend first-round capital on a receiver, it almost certainly won’t be Baker.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver is more likely to be a Day 2 selection in a loaded receiver class.

But that’s why he makes sense for the Patriots. Baker could be among the best receivers still available when New England is on the clock in the third round (No. 68 overall).

Pro Football Focus ranked Baker as its No. 76 prospect. Sixteen receivers were ranked ahead of him in that evaluation. Similarly, ESPN views Baker as its No. 78 prospect and 14th wideout.

The Patriots enter the NFL draft with three glaring needs at quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver. Should New England prioritize its quarterback of the future at No. 3, which many expect the Patriots will do, and select a left tackle at No. 34, they then could transition to receiver.

NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel explained how Baker fits the mold of a receiver de facto general manager Eliot Wolf usually likes. And Baker has been connected to the Patriots as a potential third-round pick in mock drafts.

A former Alabama Crimson Tide product, Baker has been lauded for his size and play strength. His draft profile notes how he uses changes in speed and leverage to create separation, and can win downfield from either inside or outside. As it relates to the Patriots, Baker would provide an outside threat to complement the number of inside pass-catchers.

Baker compiled 1,139 yards on 52 catches and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season.

He stands to improve with occasional inconsistencies in route-running and drops, per his draft profile. But Baker has enough talent to be a contributor for the Patriots, and New England could use a his different skillset at the position.