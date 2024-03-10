The New England Patriots reportedly will have another pick at their disposal in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are finalizing a trade which will send Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday morning. Schefter reported the two teams were in conversations for a sixth-round pick in return for the 2021 first-round quarterback.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero issued a follow-up report and said the Jaguars are sending their sixth-round pick (No. 192) to New England.

With that draft pick, the Patriots will have eight total picks — one selection in each of the first five rounds with two picks in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Round 1 – No. 3 overall

Round 2 – No. 34

Round 3 – No. 68

Round 4 – No. 102

Round 5 – No. 136

Round 6 – No. 179

Round 6 – No. 192 (from Jacksonville)

Round 7 – No. 231

Jones is expected to compete for the backup quarterback role behind Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the same draft the Patriots selected Jones 15th.

The 25-year-old seems to be content with his chance to start fresh elsewhere while Bailey Zappe seems happy with New England’s choice, as well.

The Patriots reportedly “really” want to draft a quarterback with their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Zappe’s days in New England might be numbered, too, given the Patriots reportedly are showing interest in adding a veteran in free agency.