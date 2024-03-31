Drake Maye Reflects On ‘Great’ Talks With Patriots Coaches

Drake Maye walked away from his conversation with the New England Patriots with fond feelings.

Maye, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, is in the running for New England’s third overall selection. Maye met with Patriots decision-makers including de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt before his Pro Day in North Carolina on Thursday.

“They’ve been great,” Maye told reporters, per Inside Carolina. “Coach Mayo, first-year head coach, congrats to him. And just in there talking with new offensive coordinator coach Alex Van Pelt, and learn their stuff. He’s just been awesome.

“For such a historic program and team and history up there in New England, so just getting the chance to know them, get to know what they’re about, and their champion mindset of getting back to the glory days has been cool.”

Mayo, who said Maye had a great interview during the NFL Scouting Combine, spoke highly of the North Carolina product during the annual league meetings in Orlando. The first-year head coach praised Maye as someone with a high ceiling, though did admit Maye’s floor might be a bit lower given his room for development.

There remains a chance Maye is not there for the Patriots at No. 3. The Washington Commanders represent the biggest domino in the draft, and like New England, have been heavily linked to Maye.

But should the Patriots be enthused by Maye and ultimately draft him, it seems he would be more than content to land in Foxboro, Mass.