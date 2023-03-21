Why All-NBA Honor Means More For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Than Others

Jaylen Brown in all likelihood will have a close eye on the All-NBA Teams when they are announced sometime following the regular season.

It’s for good reason as the Boston Celtics star seeing his name on one of the three teams could mean the difference of millions of dollars.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst broke down the major financial significance of Brown earning the high honor for the first time in his career. Getting on the list for Brown, who has a year left on his four-year, $106 million deal he signed in 2019, would make him “heavily incentivized” to come to extension terms with the Celtics since they can offer him more money than other teams if he achieves All-NBA status. Brown could make approximately $10 million more per season if he garners the honor, per Windhorst.

But if Brown falls short of landing on an All-NBA team, he could be more apt to play through the final year of his deal and then test the free agency waters in 2024.

That certainly doesn’t feel like a far-fetched possibility anymore, especially given Brown’s recent comments about his future in Boston.

But if Brown makes an All-NBA team, it would be tough to turn down the large sum of money the Celtics can offer him, if they choose to go that route. Brown will be in the mix for the honor as the two-time All-Star is averaging career highs with 26.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and is shooting a career-best 49% from the floor.

But it won’t be easy for Brown, who has clearly been the Celtics’ best player since the All-Star break, to crack the list given the wealth of star power across the league.