Patriots’ Layden Robinson Models Game After Longtime NFL Stars

New England Patriots offensive lineman Layden Robinson doesn’t bring much flash to his game from the guard position.

And that’s quite all right to Robinson, who the Patriots selected in the fourth round Saturday out of Texas A&M.

Robinson understands what he does best on the football field and that is to bring a good deal of snarl to his play.

“The biggest part of my game is I’m a grinder,” Robinson told reporters after being drafted. “It’s been instilled in me for years, for a long time, especially with my coaching staff at Texas A&M. Just be a grinder, just go in there and be tough, be gritty and go after people over and over again. That’s my play style, you know?”

The 6-foot-3, 302-pound Robinson started 23 games for Texas A&M over the last two seasons and earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2023. According to Pro Football Reference, he gave up just one sack on 401 pass block snaps this past season.

With Robinson transitioning to the NFL, he doesn’t just want to bring a side of nastiness to his on-field play. He also wants to emulate what these players did to make them top-tier offensive linemen.

“Growing up, I always looked up to Larry Allen. I love the way that he played the game,” Robinson said. “Some great offensive linemen like Quenton Nelson, Chris Lindstrom, guys like that. You see their film; they’re popping off of tape with their strain and finishes. That’s kind of how I modeled my game.”

The Patriots certainly would take Robinson resembling any one of the three linemen he mentioned. Allen turned in a 14-year Hall of Fame career while Nelson is a three-time All-Pro selection and Lindstrom a two-time Pro Bowl honoree.

Certainly not bad options for Robinson to study as he joins the Patriots.