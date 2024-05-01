FOXBORO, Mass. — Joshua Uche didn’t receive a long-term commitment this offseason, but he did see a few of his New England Patriots teammates receive their own well-deserved long-term deals.

Uche, who re-signed a one-year contract this offseason, was happy to see defensive tackle Christian Barmore receive a four-year, $92 million extension. And before Barmore there was offensive tackle Mike Onwenu, who returned to New England on a three-year, $57 million deal himself. In addition to those two players, the Patriots also retained many of their own on shorter-term contracts, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, safety Kyle Dugger and Uche’s fellow edge rusher Anfernee Jennings.

Those deals proved something to Uche.

“It says, you know, keep the homegrown talent,” Uche said at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. “Guys that were drafted here, guys that were brought in here, that have been around for a while, they want to build off the foundation that’s been being laid since coach Belichick. I feel like that’s the message I’m getting from that.”

Uche indicated he had other offers on the open market. It was reported Uche turned down far more money before he took a $3 million deal from the Patriots.

Uche, though, said he felt “destined” to be a Patriot. He prioritized his familiarity with the Patriots and said he wanted to play a role in the next chapter of the organization. Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, each of whom are in their first year in that position, worked closely with Uche since his arrival in New England.

Uche thinks other players prioritized the same.

“I think it says that guys understand the value of playing for the Patriots,” Uche said. “Guys understand what it means to be a Patriot. They understand what it takes, and they’re willing to sign back up for it.”

While Uche might not have the same long-term standing as Barmore and Onwenu, other draft-and-develop focal points, it’s clear Uche would like to be in a similar position. Putting together a strong season under Mayo and in Covington’s defense surely is a way to earn a long-term commitment in the near future.

Featured image via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images