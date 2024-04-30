How Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Felt About Offense-Heavy Draft

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t surprised to see the amount of resources Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots put into the offense during the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s not a surprise or anything,” Stevenson said at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. “Offense hasn’t been up to par the last couple of years. So I think Eliot (Wolf) and Jerod (Mayo) noticed that, just like everybody else, and just tried to help us out a little bit, give some more key pieces.

“It’s time for us to rock now. It’s all on us.”

The Patriots used seven of their eight total picks on offensive players. New England kicked off the draft when it selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick. Wolf and company proceeded to draft two offensive linemen and two wide receivers in their initial five picks. After that, the Patriots drafted a second quarterback in Joe Milton III and a versatile seventh-round tight end in Jaheim Bell.

New England, as Stevenson said, entered the offseason with obvious needs at offensive tackle and receiver. They selected wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk (No. 37) and Javon Baker (No. 110) along with offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (No. 68) and guard Layden Robinson (No. 103).

“I’m excited for everybody to get in here,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson, who’s entering his fourth year in New England, admitted he didn’t know much about any of the draftees beforehand. However, after the Patriots finished making their selections, Stevenson did his best YouTube scouting to try to learn about his new teammates. He wouldn’t dive too deep on what he saw on tape, though.

When asked about Maye, specifically, Stevenson responded: “Big stature guy, can throw the ball. And I’ll make all my other judgements when he gets here.”

Stevenson expressed confidence in the group of skill players the Patriots have entering the season. He said he already was forming a connection with fellow running back Antonio Gibson, one of New England’s external signings this offseason.

It’s caused Stevenson to enter the season with some added hope, which he hopes Patriots fans will feel as well.

“Bear with us,” Stevenson responded when asked for his message to Patriots fans. “We’re gonna try to get it right. New people on the offensive side of the ball, new coaches, new scheme. We’re going to try to get it going.”