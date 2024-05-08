“The Roast of Tom Brady” overdelivered expectations with nothing off limits, including the former New England Patriots quarterback’s romantic life.

Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly felt “disappointed” by the divorce jokes in the special. And there also was a shot thrown at the 46-year-old’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, too.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” comedian Nikki Glaser said, per the New York Post. “To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Brady took all the jokes in stride except for a Robert Kraft joke, though there seems to be a dispute over whether that was planned or not. But like Bündchen, Moynahan, who dated Brady from 2004-06 and gave birth to their first son, didn’t seem too pleased about the joke at her expense.

The “Blue Bloods” and “John Wick” actress reposted on Instagram a quote from former WWE star Gail Kim that read, “Loyal people take (expletive) more personal because they never did would’ve did the (expletive) to you.”

“So true,” Moynahan wrote Tuesday along with a screenshot of the quote.

Outside observers can only guess what Moynahan meant by the post or whether it referenced Brady. But it’s clear not everyone enjoyed “The Roast of Tom Brady.”