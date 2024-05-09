What Comedian Was Told About Robert Kraft Jokes At Tom Brady Roast

It seemed like nothing was out of bounds in Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” but there seemed to be one exception.

Veteran roaster Jeff Ross referred to a past legal incident involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The joke played well with the audience, but Brady went out of his seat to tell Ross not to say anything like that again. The rest of the night went well, and the 46-year-old took all the other jokes in stride, including ones about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Ross clarified that Brady’s moment on stage was not an out-nowhere outburst and even Kraft enjoyed the joke. However, fellow former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe went against that claim and even detailed the “tension” between Kraft and Bill Belichick before the Netflix special aired.

Andrew Schulz also had a set during the roast. While the comedian wasn’t completely sure about whether the interaction between Ross and Brady was planned or not, he did reveal a production note about the special.

“When Tom checked Jeff Ross, I think that was 100% real,” Schulz said on his podcast “Flagrant.” “The reason why I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about ‘happy endings’ with Bob Kraft because I had a Bob Kraft tag. I had that joke about Randy Moss. I was like, ‘Randy Moss, you made people celebrate on Super Bowl Sundays, the only people celebrating a happy ending with a priest.’ And then the tag was, ‘And of course, Bob Kraft.’ And they were like, ‘Tom asked not to do anything with the massage (expletive).’ I was like, ‘Cool. The guy’s coming here for this thing, like whatever. He’s not getting roasted. He’s sitting in the (expletive) stands.’ … Think about it, this is the first comic that goes on, a live roast and it’s your night. He was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha-ass move.”

Fans enjoyed the Netflix special and the wild places it went, but it would have been even more chaotic if Brady pulled the plug on the roast after Ross’ set.

Jokes about Kraft weren’t the only thing that got cut, as Nikki Glaser revealed she nixed a joke from her set, but Schulz’s account of the night backs up Bledsoe’s assertions.