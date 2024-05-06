Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the most of his camera time Sunday night during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special.

Not only did he join Bill Belichick on stage to toast the guest of honor, former New England quarterback Tom Brady. He also asked Vladimir Putin for his Super Bowl ring back and cracked a joke about Jimmy Garoppolo while poking fun at Brady’s bid to become minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Good luck buying the Raiders,” Kraft said. “They did your favorite thing for you already: They got rid of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Of course, it’s well-documented that Brady wasn’t pleased with the Patriots’ decision to draft Garoppolo in the second round in 2014. Belichick was preparing to move on from Brady, who was entering his age-37 season, but the legendary QB then had a career resurgence that ultimately led to New England trading Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers at the deadline in 2017.

Brady stuck around in New England through the 2019 campaign, after which he left the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Garoppolo, meanwhile, had an up-and-down six-year run with the 49ers before spending the 2023 season with the Raiders.

Las Vegas released Garoppolo after only one year, with him appearing in just seven games for the Silver and Black. The decision obviously had nothing to do with Brady — cutting Garoppolo, who’s suspended for the first two games of 2024, saved the Raiders money — but it’s nevertheless ironic as the seven-time Super Bowl champion seeks to become part-owner of the franchise.

Garoppolo since signed with the Los Angeles Rams, while Brady, despite recently teasing an NFL comeback, remains retired and positioned to soon begin a career in broadcasting.

Nothing was off-limits in Sunday night’s roast, held live in Los Angeles and hosted by Kevin Hart, so it’s not all that surprising that Jimmy G was mentioned in some manner.