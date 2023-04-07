Tom Brady’s Rep Reportedly Shoots Down Eyebrow-Raising Dating Rumor

Sorry to burst your bubble, folks, but Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are not dating.

This rumor recently became a thing, with Brady finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and Witherspoon announcing her separation from Jim Toth. But a representative for Brady and a representative for Witherspoon told PEOPLE the reports are completely false, with a source reportedly adding they’ve never even met.

According to Page Six, which heard the same from the stars’ reps, the rumor stemmed from an anonymous tip to a gossip Instagram account. Obviously, it spread like wildfire because it’s two big-name celebrities and, well, that’s just how the world works in 2023. But evidently, a new power couple isn’t in the works.

Although that certainly would’ve been something. Brady, 45, is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, with a broadcast career in his future after retiring from football in February. And Witherspoon, 47, is one of the world’s richest and most well-known actresses. Talk about an A-list tandem, if they were to go that route after splitting from their previous significant others.

Page Six reported last week, citing a source, that Brady is back to “dating around” following his divorce after 13 years of marriage. Could that someday lead to Witherspoon? Who knows.

Now they have an ice breaker, at least.