Gisele Bündchen hasn’t had much to say publicly about her divorce from Tom Brady since it was finalized in October.

But in a recent interview with Vogue Brazil, the high-profile supermodel pulled back the curtain a little bit.

Less than two months into what proved to be Brady’s final NFL season, the A-list power couple ended their relationship after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was preceded by months and months of rumors and speculation, which understandably took a toll on Bündchen.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way,” Bündchen told Vogue.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.”

Brady and Bündchen appear to be on good terms as they navigate co-parenting as a divorced couple. Gisele steadily has shown public support for Brady, who retired from the NFL in February but continues to be a fixture in the news cycle for his post-football endeavors and social life.

On the latter front, it reportedly was helpful to Bündchen’s “freedom” that Brady apparently entered a new relationship.