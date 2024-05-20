Pat Maroon Confidently Shares Bruins Take After Season Ends

Pat Maroon wasn’t around the 2023-24 Bruins for very long, but the stint was enough for the veteran bruiser to see a bright future in Boston.

Maroon, acquired by the Bruins before the NHL trade deadline, became a Stanley Cup playoffs lineup fixture for Jim Montgomery after returning from back surgery late in the regular season. During the 13-game playoff run, Maroon watched several inexperienced players rise to the occasion and complement the club’s stars.

Those up-and-comers are a big reason why Maroon believes Boston is on the cusp of hockey’s ultimate prize. Asked Sunday if he believes these Bruins can win the Stanley Cup, the three-time champ answered with no hesitation.

“Absolutely,” Maroon told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I mean, look at the young talent that was inserted into the lineup throughout the year. Justin Brazeau, (John) Beecher, (Mason) Lohrei, Spoons (Parker Wotherspoon) — there’s a lot of talent in this room. Some of them only played 14 games and then playoffs, some played 15 games, some played 25 games. Imagine if they had a full year under their belt. There’s a lot of young talent in this group. I think it’s only on the upward.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a group that has great leadership. They can teach these guys if they go through a tough run. For me, I think they can win soon.”

It remains to be seen if Maroon will have a front-row seat to watch the development of Bruins youngsters next season. The 36-year-old made it clear he wants to stay in Boston, but the team’s front office has a series of tough decisions to make this offseason.

If Maroon is brought back for another go-around on Causeway Street, one can assume he will play a big role in helping the Bruins’ younger player grow their respective games.