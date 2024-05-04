PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Clinches Playoff Spot In Regular-Season Finale

LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston closed out its first ever regular season with a 4-3 win over PWHL Montreal on Saturday afternoon at Tsongas Center.

With the victory, Boston moves to 12-9-2-1 while Montreal moves to 13-6-2-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston needed points in Saturday’s contest to keep playoff hopes alive in put pressure on Ottawa for its regular-season finale on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The team opened with that kind of desperate energy, forcing several quality offensive chances with goaltender Aerin Frankel moving well in net. Boston’s captain got the scoring started when Hilary Knight tapped a shot through traffic in front of the net to put Boston on the board with under five minutes to go in the opening period. Alina Müller followed with a goal of her own to double the lead.

Boston kept the momentum rolling in the second period with Megan Keller adding another tally with her fourth goal of the season.

For as well as Boston played through two periods, the already-postseason-bound Montreal squad engineered quite the comeback in the third period. Goals from Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Mariah Keopple brought the game within one before Marie-Philip Poulin knotted the score with under five minutes to play.

Boston finally found the ultimate answer with 1:20 remaining on a wrist shot off the stick of Kaleigh Fratkin to re-take the lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston needed to embrace the moment on Saturday and did just that, pushing ahead to the postseason after PWHL New York defeated PWHL Minnesota earlier in the afternoon.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Knight’s sixth goal of the season put Boston ahead.

— Müller added her fifth goal of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

— Keller stretched the lead for Boston with her goal.

Just taaaaaaap it in! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G1pumNPfOy — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 4, 2024

UP NEXT

Boston closed out the regular season on Saturday afternoon. The PWHL begins the postseason on May 8.