LOWELL, Mass. — The PWHL Walter Cup Final got underway with Boston hosting Minnesota at the Tsongas Center on Sunday in Game 1.

Boston took the 1-0 lead in the series after defeating Minnesota, 4-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Minnesota traded goals through the first 40 minutes.

Michela Cava scored the first goal of the Walter Cup to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the first period. The lead wouldn’t last long. Susanna Tapani scored her third goal of the postseason 3:30 later to tie the game, 1-1.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the second when Taylor Heise scored on a laser past Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel’s outstretched glove. Boston took the lead on tallies from Taylor Wenczkowski and Hannah Brandt before Heise scored her second of the game to level the score for Minnesota, 3-2, with 2:50 left to play in the second

The scoring wasn’t done for the period.

Jess Healey lit the lamp just 15 seconds later to give Boston the 4-3 lead heading into the final frame of regulation.

Boston went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill but failed to draw a penalty in the game.

Frankel made 30 saves in the win for Boston.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Healey scored the go-ahead goal for Boston with 2:35 remaining in the second period. It was the defender’s first goal of the postseason.

Heals with the go-ahead 🚨 pic.twitter.com/M9xbmgYhDD — x – PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 19, 2024

— Tapani scored her first goal of the Walter Cup at 7:08 of the first period. It was her third tally of the playoffs.

Tapani picking right up where she left off 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XHCpqQFNLq — x – PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 19, 2024

— Heise scored two goals for Minnesota. The forward has four goals in the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Boston will look to go up 2-0 in the series when it hosts Minnesota for Game 2 on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Tsongas Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on NESN 360.