Dustin Pedroia Retires From MLB After 15-Year Red Sox Career

Dustin Pedroia is calling it a career.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday. Pedroia, who dealt with knee injuries over the latter part of his career, played in just nine games over the last three seasons. He did not play in 2020.

“Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a press release.

“Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

Pedroia will go down as one of the best second basemen in Red Sox history, if not the best.

A second-round pick in the 2004 Major League Baseball draft, Pedroia built an impressive resume. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2007 and the A.L. MVP the following year. He amassed four A.L. Gold Glove Awards, four All-Star nominations and one A.L. Silver Slugger Award over his 15-year career.

Most importantly, Pedroia was a key contributor on two World Series championship teams (2007 and 2013), and also served in a leadership role while sidelined during the run to the 2018 Fall Classic.

Pedroia finished his career a .299 hitter with 140 home runs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images