Tom Brady Takes Dig At Dak Prescott After Big Announcement

Tom Brady’s first game as FOX’s lead NFL color commentator will feature one of the league’s most preeminent franchises.

Brady will be on the call for the Cowboys-Browns Week 1 matchup in Cleveland this September. The seven-time Super Bowl champion learned about the assignment Monday night, and he understandably was pretty fired up to draw such a popular team for his broadcast debut.

But as he expressed his excitement about the gig, Brady snuck in a slight at Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Amazing,” Brady said, as seen on FOX. “Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as America’s Team. That’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time. Understand, they were the competition for a long time. In this new role, I know how important the Cowboys are to this network. They got great storylines. Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through.”

Brady was about to hype up Cowboys star Micah Parsons when the live crowd let out an audible reaction to the Prescott comment. At that point, the legendary signal-caller had no choice but to acknowledge the subtle dig.

“Did that just slip out?” Brady asked.

It didn’t seem like Brady had a clear intent to knock Prescott. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s mind might still have been in roast mode on the heels of the recent Netflix event in Los Angeles.

A Cowboys game obviously is a great early opportunity for Brady, but it probably will end up being a footnote in his first season in the booth. The premier highlight will be the finale, as FOX has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl LIX in February.