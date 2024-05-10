Tom Brady Fatigue? Why Post-Roast Break Isn’t Worst Thing For QB

It might be May, and he hasn’t played a professional football game in nearly 500 days, but Tom Brady is everywhere right now.

The future Hall of Famer is more famous than ever, despite the fact he has been retired for more than a year and hasn’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 2021. That’s because Brady has embraced the limelight now that he doesn’t have to worry about strapping on the pads every week.

In just the few months, we’ve seen him in a Super Bowl commercial, in another Super Bowl commercial, in a starring role on the AppleTV+ Patriots documentary, saw him get his haircut from some famous barber guy and watched him get roasted by ex-teammates and some of the world’s most famous comedians.

Oh, and don’t forget about those commercials at the start of just about every video on YouTube — not that you could.

If you’re suffering from Brady and Patriots dynasty fatigue, you’re not alone. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle on this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast talked about how they hope this can be the end for a while for those involved.

I’m just kind of, I think I’m good now,” Cole said on this week’s episode. “We can be done with this, right? With the Patriots and Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. One of them is retired, the other guy probably isn’t going to get another job, the third guy is 115 years old.

“We’ve done the Apple series. They drafted the new quarterback — we’ve done multiple document series. I guess the last thing at this point is the Brady retirement ceremony. … I think the Patriots can go away for a while, at least the Patriots dynasty. Can we put it all to rest?”

The short answer to that final question, though, ultimately is going to be no. Brady is on his way to the FOX booth where he’s expected to become the face of the network’s football coverage. Belichick doesn’t have a coaching job, but he’ll have plenty of media influence himself this fall, and Kraft still owns the Patriots.

And yes, we do realize how it could be perceived as slightly hypocritical to say such a thing after creating so much content about it all.

But maybe we could all just use a little break at this point. At least just for a bit.