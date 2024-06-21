Al Horford is finally an NBA champion after over a decade and a half in the league, and the Celtics center celebrated the moment in style.

Players made their way to TD Garden on Friday for a pre-celebration before heading out onto the duck boats to greet fans with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Horford came in with a sharp look donning a cowboy hat and a t-shirt that featured an image of a drunk Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade.

Al Horford rocking the cowboy hat today ‼️🤠 pic.twitter.com/Mz7Da8INgh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez also wore a Brady shirt during spring training in 2021, so a new Boston tradition might have emerged.

Horford’s fit arguably was just as good as Jaylen Brown’s, who trolled Stephen A. Smith with his parade attire.

Celtics fans already flocked to TD Garden before the parade officially started at 11 a.m. ET, and the early energy could indicate some iconic moments at the parade.