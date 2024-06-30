The Boston Bruins announced their 35-player roster for their 17th annual development camp Sunday.
Among the roster, there are four goaltenders, 11 defensemen and 20 forwards. All four of Boston’s new draft picks will be in attendance along with Matthew Poitras who is currently recovering from his surgery.
You can check out the full roster for development camp, which begins Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, below:
Forwards: Dalton Bancroft, Ty Cheveldayoff, Riley Duran, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Beckett Hendrickson, Oskar Jellvik, Dean Letourneau, Dans Locmelis, Adam Mechura, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nässén, Jaxon Nelson, Matt Poitras, Owen Pederson, Chris Pelosi, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Gleb Veremyev, Ryan Walsh
Defensemen: Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johannson, Kristian Kostadinski, Mason Langenbrunner, Ryan Mast, Michael Mastrodomenico, Jonathan Myrenberg
Goaltenders: Ryan Bischel, Mathieu Caron, Cole Moore, Philip Svedbäck.
Development camp takes place this week with forwards taking the ice first on Monday at 9:50 a.m. ET before defensemen at 11:10 a.m.
For Day 2 on Tuesday, defensemen will start the day at 9:30 a.m. and forwards to follow at 10:55 a.m. before a community visit at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the full group will practice at 10 a.m. To end the week on Thursday, there will be a full group practice and scrimmage at 9:30 a.m.
