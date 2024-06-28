Bruins GM Don Sweeney Offers Health Update On Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but they also will have key young players who will enter next season with high expectations.

Mason Lohrei and John Beecher proved in the Stanley Cup playoffs that they could be contributors at the NHL level. And Matthew Poitras made strides in his first NHL season before his season ended following right shoulder surgery.

Poitras scored five goals and tallied 10 assists for 15 points in 33 games, and that was with the 20-year-old in and out of the lineup as he acclimated to the NHL. The 2022 second-round pick was still with the team and became close with trade-deadline acquisition Pat Maroon, and he appears on track to return for the Bruins’ offseason program.

“Matty’s done very well with surgery. A really good surgery followed by a really good rehab, and that’s exactly how it’s gone so far,” Sweeney told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz on “Boston Has Entered The Chat.” “He’s actually going to make an appearance at dev camp just to make sure the checks and balances in where he is. We expect him fully at 100% at training camp with no restrictions whatsoever.”

Sweeney kept Boston’s options open in free agency, so it will be safe to say Poitras will compete with everyone else for consistent minutes. But when he was at his best, he showed a bright future for the Bruins’ prospects.