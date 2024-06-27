Bruins GM Don Sweeney Reveals Where Jake DeBrusk Contract Talks Stand

General manager Don Sweeney last month saw a “path” for impending free agent Jake DeBrusk to return to the Boston Bruins.

The road back to Boston seems cluttered with obstacles now for DeBrusk with NHL free agency beginning next Monday at noon ET.

Sweeney revealed Thursday when he met with reporters in Las Vegas prior to Friday’s NHL draft where contract negotiations stand with DeBrusk and it wasn’t an encouraging update for those who want the 27-year-old winger back with the Bruins.

“I suspect that Jake will head to UFA and test the market,” Sweeney told reporters, per team-provided video. “Remain consistent that we have been in negotiations with Jake, haven’t had any productive talks in quite some time. At end of the day, that’s his prerogative to see what July 1 brings for him.”

DeBrusk was hopeful to get an extension done with the Bruins during this past season — like he did in March 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal — but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

That opened the door for DeBrusk to see what else is out there once free agency starts and discover his monetary worth in the eyes of potential suitors. But just because DeBrusk is sliding into the free-agent waters doesn’t mean he can’t come back to Boston. If the veteran forward doesn’t like the offers he gets on the open market, he can still work out a deal with the Bruins, who have plenty of cap space to make several signings.

DeBrusk was a homegrown talent, having been drafted by Boston in the first round of the franchise’s infamous 2015 draft and he played all seven of his NHL seasons with the Bruins.

DeBrusk amassed 138 goals and 128 assists over that time, but his play could feature ups and downs. He played in a career-high 80 games for the Bruins this past season despite breaking his left hand in late January. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder scored 19 goals with 21 assists in the regular season, but went on to arguably have the best postseason of his career when he tallied five goals and six assists for 11 points in 13 games.

But DeBrusk’s playoff contribution might be his last act with the Bruins if he gets what he’s looking for in free agency.