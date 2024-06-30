Bruins Issue Qualifying Offers To Four Players On Eve Of NHL Free Agency

The Boston Bruins found time after the NHL draft and on the eve of free agency to issue four qualifying offers.

The Bruins announced they extended qualifying offers before the 5 p.m. ET deadline Sunday to Jeremy Swayman, Michael Callahan, Marc McLaughlin and Alec Regula.

Those four players have until July 15 to accept the one-year offer or could head to arbitration, much like Swayman did last offseason, in order to get a deal done. If the restricted free agent rejects the qualifying offer, teams can try to sign him to an offer sheet which the Bruins would then have the opportunity to match.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been adamant that getting a long-term deal done with Swayman is a “priority” this offseason. That’s especially true after the team dealt Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators last week.

Callahan and Regula, who the Bruins received in last year’s Taylor Hall trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, spent all of this past season with Boston’s AHL affiliate while McLaughlin appeared in just one game for the Bruins during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Bruins did not issue qualifying offers to Jesper Boqvist, Curtis Hall and Joey Abate, who will remain under contract with Providence for next season.

Boqvist provided a shot of energy for the Bruins as a bottom-six forward and appeared in 47 games this past season, tallying six goals and eight assists for 14 points. The 25-year-old center becomes an unrestricted free agent and can test his market when free agency opens Monday at noon ET.