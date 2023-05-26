‘The Town’ Star Reacts To Celtics Coach’s Love For Boston Movie

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s love for the Beantown crime drama “The Town” was documented following Boston’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers when Mazzulla donned a Nike sweatshirt with the slogan, “Whose car we gonna take?” during the postgame press conference on May 16.

At the 2023 Sports Business Journal Awards, Jon Hamm, who plays FBI Special Agent Adam Frawley in the movie, told The Big Lead’s Liam McKeone he didn’t know the Celtics’ first year coach was such a fan.

“I did not know that. I hope I get a residual check every time he watches it, that’s what I’ll say to that,” Hamm joked, per McKeone. “I know it’s a very popular movie in Boston and we certainly had a good time making it.”

Hamm is an avid hockey fan and was on hand to honor NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for the Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday prior to the Celtics defeating the Heat on Thursday.

“I hope it would inspire them to a little better record than 3-1 in the Conference Finals, but it’s not done yet,” Hamm added. “You gotta win four to win. So we’ll see what happens. I probably watched Slapshot about that often when I was growing up, so, hey, to each his own.”

Inspired by the movie or not, the Celtics are headed to South Beach for Game 6 on Saturday night. Tipoff from Kaseya Center is 8:30 p.m. ET.