The Celtics celebrated their franchise’s record-setting 18th NBA Finals victory with a nearly two-mile-long duck boat parade Friday morning, and Boston guard Derrick White shared some potential upcoming news.

“I’m coming back,” White told fans while roaming the streets mid-parade.

White, a pivotal component in Boston’s championship run, is set to earn over $20 million next season with the Celtics. However, unless the 29-year-old strikes a deal with Boston’s front office in the near future, White could test out the market as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Rumors have already begun circulating, claiming that White is expected to remain with the Celtics for years to come; similar to how the team has already committed to Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Even team owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck claimed this season’s roster would, indeed, return to chase a repeat, signaling a few re-signings.

White, specifically, delivered a career-best campaign while also debuting as a full-time starter in Boston’s backcourt. He averaged 15.2 points, shot 39.6% from 3-point range and recorded 1.2 blocks through 73 games played, even submitting a convincing All-Star bid in the process.

Once the playoffs commenced, White continued to remain an effective ingredient to the team’s winning recipe. He scored a career-high 38 points on 57.7% shooting from the field in Game 2 of the first round, hit a pivotal go-ahead three to help clinch the Eastern Conference finals and recorded a game-saving block in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Keeping the White-Holiday defensive nightmare duo intact is critical, especially if the Celtics intend to chase Banner 19 next season, which so far, appears to be the case.