BOSTON — Celtics star Jaylen Brown has plenty of posterizing dunks in the regular season.

And now Brown has one in the NBA Finals.

Brown turned in an emphatic dunk over 6-foot-10 Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford less than two minutes into the second quarter of Game 1 on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brown first crossed up Luka Doncic to get into the lane and Gafford’s contest was no match for Brown’s vicious slam.

You can watch what probably will be Brown’s loudest two points of the night here:

Mavericks defenders certainly will be thinking twice now about challenging Brown at the rim so they don’t end up on a poster like Gafford did.

Brown put in a couple more thunderous dunks to finish the first half with 13 points.